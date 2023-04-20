Washington Nationals salute the National Guard

Air Force Master Sgt. Nathan Fair, a maintenance operations superintendent with the District of Columbia Air National Guard’s 113th Wing, sings the National Anthem as part of the Washington Nationals’ National Guard Day at Nationals Park, Washington, D.C., May 1, 2023. Pre-game recognition ceremonies also included a ceremonial first pitch from Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Master Sgt. Erich B. Smith)
