Marines, USMC, MCIPAC, 1MAW, 1st MAW, Field Meet

U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS), Marine Air Control Group (MACG) 18, and Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 36 participate in a field meet on Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, April 28, 2023. The Marines competed in numerous sporting events to foster camaraderie and esprit de corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Gerardo W. Cano)

