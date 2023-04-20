U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS), Marine Air Control Group (MACG) 18, and Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 36 participate in a field meet on Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, April 28, 2023. The Marines competed in numerous sporting events to foster camaraderie and esprit de corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Gerardo W. Cano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2023 Date Posted: 05.02.2023 00:55 Photo ID: 7772104 VIRIN: 230428-M-IH355-1041 Resolution: 2968x4452 Size: 6.5 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Marines Compete in a Field Meet [Image 26 of 26], by Sgt Gerardo Cano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.