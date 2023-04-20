Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines Compete in a Field Meet [Image 22 of 26]

    U.S. Marines Compete in a Field Meet

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Gerardo Cano 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS), Marine Air Control Group (MACG) 18, and Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 36 participate in a field meet on Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, April 28, 2023. The Marines competed in numerous sporting events to foster camaraderie and esprit de corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Gerardo W. Cano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2023
    Date Posted: 05.02.2023 00:55
    Photo ID: 7772105
    VIRIN: 230428-M-IH355-1908
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 8.65 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines Compete in a Field Meet [Image 26 of 26], by Sgt Gerardo Cano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    1st MAW
    Marines
    Field Meet
    1MAW
    MCIPAC

