Guam Guard enlists first GED+ Program graduate

Cinto Peredo and family, center, celebrate his enlistment into the Guam National Guard at the Barrigada Readiness Complex May 2, 2023 with Dr. Mary Okada, president of the Guam Community College, second from left, and Brig. Gen. Mike Cruz, adjutant general, right. Peredo is the first graduate of the Graduate Equivalency Degree program between the Guam Army National Guard and the Guam Community College, which enables students to attain a GED, pass the military entrance exam, and enlist in the Guard.

