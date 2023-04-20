Guam Guard enlists first GED+ Program graduate

Cinto Peredo of Dededo, Guam, takes his oath of enlistment into the Guam National Guard at the Barrigada Readiness Complex May 2, 2023. Peredo is the first graduate of the Graduate Equivalency Degree program between the Guam Army National Guard and the Guam Community College, which enables students to attain a GED, pass the military entrance exam, and enlist in the Guard.

