Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guam Guard enlists first GED+ Program graduate [Image 2 of 3]

    Guam Guard enlists first GED+ Program graduate

    BARRIGADA, GUAM

    05.01.2023

    Photo by Mark Scott 

    Guam National Guard

    Cinto Peredo of Dededo, Guam, takes his oath of enlistment into the Guam National Guard at the Barrigada Readiness Complex May 2, 2023. Peredo is the first graduate of the Graduate Equivalency Degree program between the Guam Army National Guard and the Guam Community College, which enables students to attain a GED, pass the military entrance exam, and enlist in the Guard.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2023
    Date Posted: 05.01.2023 22:41
    Photo ID: 7772049
    VIRIN: 230502-Z-RJ317-1017
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: BARRIGADA, GU 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guam Guard enlists first GED+ Program graduate [Image 3 of 3], by Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Guam Guard enlists first GED+ Program graduate
    Guam Guard enlists first GED+ Program graduate
    Guam Guard enlists first GED+ Program graduate

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Guam Guard enlists first GED+ Program graduate

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    enlistment
    Guam National Guard
    education
    recruiting
    community college
    GED

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT