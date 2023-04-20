Guam Guard enlists first GED+ Program graduate

Photo By Mark Scott | Cinto Peredo and family, center, celebrate his enlistment into the Guam National Guard...... read more read more Photo By Mark Scott | Cinto Peredo and family, center, celebrate his enlistment into the Guam National Guard at the Barrigada Readiness Complex May 2, 2023 with Dr. Mary Okada, president of the Guam Community College, second from left, and Brig. Gen. Mike Cruz, adjutant general, right. Peredo is the first graduate of the Graduate Equivalency Degree program between the Guam Army National Guard and the Guam Community College, which enables students to attain a GED, pass the military entrance exam, and enlist in the Guard. see less | View Image Page

BARRIGADA, GUAM (May 2, 2023) – Cinto Peredo of Dededo, Guam, enlisted into the Guam Army National Guard as the first candidate to complete the Graduate Equivalency Degree program at the Guam Community College.



The GED+ Program is a joint venture between the Guam Army National Guard and the Guam Community College that enables students to attain a GED, pass the military entrance exam, and enlist in the Guard.



Peredo, who is a father of three, currently works as a mechanic and tire technician. “I heard about the Guard and wanted to better my lifestyle and create more opportunities for my family,” said Peredo.



But without a GED, he was unable to enlist.



He signed up for the first 31-day GED+ Program in November 2022 and took courses in Math, Science, English and Social Studies. He received additional tutoring in math from Mr. David Conlu of the Guard’s Recruiting and Retention Battalion. With the additional support, Peredo passed his GED+ exam in April 2023.



Brig Gen. Mike Cruz, adjutant general, gave remarks prior to enlisting Peredo. “When you said you’re trying to get better, Cinto, it’s important for two reasons. One, it’s the Army’s slogan to Be All You Can Be. Second, living here in the second island chain, you are becoming a defender of your homeland. I’d like to welcome you to the team, and I’m inspired by what you’ve overcome to be here. Thanks also to your family, because it takes your support for him to do what he did,” said Cruz.



Dr. Mary Okada, president and CEO of Guam Community College was also in attendance. “This program is a model of how we can come together to lift people up,” said Okada. “The GED+ program is such a significant milestone not only for your service, but as a way to encourage others and tell them if I can do this, you can do this. This is the first of more to come, and thank you to everyone involved from the GCC and the Guard in helping lift these individuals up.”



Peredo will become a 91B, Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic, in the Guam Army National Guard.