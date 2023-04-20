Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former drill sergeant leads NCO development at Army South

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Joshua Taeckens 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Army South Soldier, Staff Sgt. Delmar Davis, G6 information technology noncommissioned officer and former drill sergeant, conducts a mock promotion board on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, March 8, 2023. According to Army Regulation 600-8-19, the promotion board’s mission is to validate the potential of Soldiers to assume increased responsibilities associated with higher ranks and to determine whether or not to recommend a Soldier for promotion. “The goal is to give back and allow Soldiers to get the development they need to prepare themselves for the promotion board, the next rank and all the professional development that comes along with that,” said Davis. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Joshua Taeckens)

