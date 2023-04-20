Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former drill sergeant leads NCO development at Army South [Image 2 of 3]

    Former drill sergeant leads NCO development at Army South

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Joshua Taeckens 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Army South Soldier, Sgt. Jherrell Charles, speaks with a member of a mock promotion board on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, March 8, 2023. The mock board gave Soldiers an opportunity to experience and practice participating in a promotion board where the board members gave the Soldiers feedback on their performance and responses. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Joshua Taeckens)

