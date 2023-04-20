U.S. Army South Soldier, Sgt. Jherrell Charles, speaks with a member of a mock promotion board on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, March 8, 2023. The mock board gave Soldiers an opportunity to experience and practice participating in a promotion board where the board members gave the Soldiers feedback on their performance and responses. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Joshua Taeckens)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2023 13:23
|Photo ID:
|7770945
|VIRIN:
|230308-A-JF826-1051
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Former drill sergeant leads NCO development at Army South
