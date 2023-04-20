Former drill sergeant leads NCO development at Army South

U.S. Army South Soldier, Spc. Samantha Juarez, stands before members of a mock, or practice, promotion board on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, March 8, 2023. According to Army Regulation 600-8-19, the promotion board’s mission is to validate the potential of Soldiers to assume increased responsibilities associated with higher ranks and to determine whether or not to recommend a Soldier for promotion. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Joshua Taeckens)

