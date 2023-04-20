FRCE hosts college project to assess space realignment

North Carolina State University (NCSU) industrial engineering student Dudley Maness, center, explains his team’s senior design capstone project at the Fall 2022 Engineering Design Day, held by the Edward P. Fitts Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering at NCSU. Team member Spencer Buzzard, left, and Erik Lewis, Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) Infrastructure Investment Branch Head, observe the presentation. The four-member team created a proposal to realign several avionics and electronics shops at FRCE as their senior capstone design project, which they presented to professors and students on Engineering Design Day.

