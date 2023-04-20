Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FRCE hosts college project to assess space realignment [Image 2 of 3]

    FRCE hosts college project to assess space realignment

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    North Carolina State University industrial engineering students, from left, Cameron Loy, Mackenzie Barnett, Dudley Maness, and Spencer Buzzard recently completed a plan to consolidate several electronics and avionics shops at Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) as part of their senior design capstone project. The team presented their project at the Fall 2022 Engineering Design Day, held by the Edward P. Fitts Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering at NCSU. Capstone projects provide students with real-world experience solving problems in the host company, while project sponsors can see first-hand how potential employees perform in the workplace.

    This work, FRCE hosts college project to assess space realignment [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

