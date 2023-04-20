FRCE hosts college project to assess space realignment

North Carolina State University industrial engineering students, from left, Cameron Loy, Mackenzie Barnett, Dudley Maness, and Spencer Buzzard recently completed a plan to consolidate several electronics and avionics shops at Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) as part of their senior design capstone project. The team presented their project at the Fall 2022 Engineering Design Day, held by the Edward P. Fitts Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering at NCSU. Capstone projects provide students with real-world experience solving problems in the host company, while project sponsors can see first-hand how potential employees perform in the workplace.

