FRCE hosts college project to assess space realignment

Mackenzie Barnett, a project manager in Fleet Readiness Center East’s (FRCE) Infrastructure Investment Branch, reviews shop floor layouts in the depot’s cable repair shop. Barnett was part of a team of North Carolina State University students who conducted an assessment of FRCE’s avionics and electrical work spaces as a senior design capstone project. Capstone projects allow students to gain real-world experience solving problems in the sponsoring company, while allowing the company to see how potential employees perform on the job. Barnett was hired soon after completing the capstone project.
