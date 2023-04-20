Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FRCE hosts college project to assess space realignment

    FRCE hosts college project to assess space realignment

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Kimberly Koonce 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    Mackenzie Barnett, a project manager in Fleet Readiness Center East’s (FRCE) Infrastructure Investment Branch, reviews shop floor layouts in the depot’s cable repair shop. Barnett was part of a team of North Carolina State University students who conducted an assessment of FRCE’s avionics and electrical work spaces as a senior design capstone project. Capstone projects allow students to gain real-world experience solving problems in the sponsoring company, while allowing the company to see how potential employees perform on the job. Barnett was hired soon after completing the capstone project.

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 05.01.2023 12:00
    VIRIN: 230419-N-NJ685-001
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    This work, FRCE hosts college project to assess space realignment, by Kimberly Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

