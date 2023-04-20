Mackenzie Barnett, a project manager in Fleet Readiness Center East’s (FRCE) Infrastructure Investment Branch, reviews shop floor layouts in the depot’s cable repair shop. Barnett was part of a team of North Carolina State University students who conducted an assessment of FRCE’s avionics and electrical work spaces as a senior design capstone project. Capstone projects allow students to gain real-world experience solving problems in the sponsoring company, while allowing the company to see how potential employees perform on the job. Barnett was hired soon after completing the capstone project.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2023 Date Posted: 05.01.2023 12:00 Photo ID: 7770788 VIRIN: 230419-N-NJ685-001 Resolution: 4934x3289 Size: 6.23 MB Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FRCE hosts college project to assess space realignment [Image 3 of 3], by Kimberly Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.