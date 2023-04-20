Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First E-11A BACN aircraft arrives at Robins Air Force Base [Image 3 of 3]

    First E-11A BACN aircraft arrives at Robins Air Force Base

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2023

    Photo by Joseph Mather 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – The 18th Airborne Command and Control Squadron’s, first E-11A Battlefield Airborne Communications Node aircraft, arrives at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 24, 2023. BACN, often pronounced bacon, is a communications relay and gateway system that provides strategic operational maneuverability to commanders and their forces in contested areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)

