First E-11A BACN aircraft arrives at Robins Air Force Base

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – The 18th Airborne Command and Control Squadron’s, first E-11A Battlefield Airborne Communications Node aircraft, rolls down the runway at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 24, 2023. BACN, often pronounced bacon, is a communications relay and gateway system that provides strategic operational maneuverability to commanders and their forces in contested areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)

