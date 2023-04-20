ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – The 18th Airborne Command and Control Squadron’s, first E-11A Battlefield Airborne Communications Node aircraft, touches down at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 24, 2023. BACN, often pronounced bacon, is a communications relay and gateway system that provides military commanders with a versatile means of exchanging information from multiple air, ground and maritime sources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2023 10:08
|Photo ID:
|7770582
|VIRIN:
|230424-F-ED303-0028
|Resolution:
|3442x2295
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First E-11A BACN aircraft arrives at Robins Air Force Base [Image 3 of 3], by Joseph Mather, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT