USS Milius (DDG 69) Holds Change of Command Ceremony

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 1, 2023) – Teresa Gunderson pins a command-at-sea pin on her husband, Cmdr. Leif Gunderson, during a change-of-command ceremony aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69). During the ceremony, Gunderson relieved Cmdr. Matthew Hays as Milius’ commanding officer. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

