USS Milius (DDG 69) Holds Change of Command Ceremony

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 1, 2023) – Cmdr. Matthew Hays walks through side boys following a change-of-command ceremony aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69). During the ceremony, Hays was relieved as Milius’ commanding officer by Cmdr. Leif Gunderson. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

