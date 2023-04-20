YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 1, 2023) – Cmdr. Matthew Hays hands off Capt. Paul Milius’ saber to Cmdr. Leif Gunderson during a change-of-command ceremony aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69). During the ceremony, Hays was relieved as Milius’ commanding officer by Gunderson. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2023 01:11
|Photo ID:
|7770199
|VIRIN:
|230501-N-UA460-0182
|Resolution:
|6142x4387
|Size:
|830.98 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Milius (DDG 69) Holds Change of Command Ceremony
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT