    USS Milius (DDG 69) Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    JAPAN

    04.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 1, 2023) – Cmdr. Matthew Hays hands off Capt. Paul Milius’ saber to Cmdr. Leif Gunderson during a change-of-command ceremony aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69). During the ceremony, Hays was relieved as Milius’ commanding officer by Gunderson. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    Change of Command
    DESRON 15
    Milius
    CTF 71

