U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Glenn Ray, right, incoming sergeant major of III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, salutes Col. Richard Martin, left, commanding officer of III MIG during a relief and appointment ceremony on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 28, 2023. Sgt. Maj. Aaron Colling relinquished his duties as sergeant major of III MIG to Ray. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kira Ducato)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2023 Date Posted: 05.01.2023 01:55 Photo ID: 7770197 VIRIN: 230428-M-KL119-1051 Resolution: 4499x6745 Size: 20.12 MB Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, III MIG Sergeant Major Relief and Appointment Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Kira Ducato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.