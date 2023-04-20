Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III MIG Sergeant Major Relief and Appointment Ceremony [Image 3 of 7]

    III MIG Sergeant Major Relief and Appointment Ceremony

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kira Ducato 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Aaron Colling, outgoing sergeant major of III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, acknowledges his daughter during a relief and appointment ceremony on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 28, 2023. Colling relinquished his duties as sergeant major of III MIG to Sgt. Maj. Glenn Ray. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kira Ducato)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2023
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Sergeant Major
    III MEF
    Relief and Appointment
    III MIG

