III MIG Sergeant Major Relief and Appointment Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard Martin, center, commanding officer of III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group calls forth Sgt. Maj. Aaron Colling, left, outgoing sergeant major of III MIG and Sgt. Maj. Glenn Ray, right, incoming sergeant major of III MIG, during a relief and appointment ceremony on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 28, 2023. Colling relinquished his duties as sergeant major of III MIG to Ray. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kira Ducato)

