    Fort McCoy police officers complete flag duty [Image 27 of 27]

    Fort McCoy police officers complete flag duty

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2023

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Officers with the Directorate of Emergency Services Police Department raise the U.S. flag April 24, 2023, at the garrison flagpole at Fort McCoy, Wis. Police officers regularly handle flag duties at the installation. On this occasion they were raising a special retirement flag for a Fort McCoy employee who is retiring later in the year. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    This work, Fort McCoy police officers complete flag duty [Image 27 of 27], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

