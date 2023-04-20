Fort McCoy police officers complete flag duty

Officers with the Directorate of Emergency Services Police Department raise the U.S. flag April 24, 2023, at the garrison flagpole at Fort McCoy, Wis. Police officers regularly handle flag duties at the installation. On this occasion they were raising a special retirement flag for a Fort McCoy employee who is retiring later in the year. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

