    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy police officers complete flag duty

    Fort McCoy police officers complete flag duty

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Officers with the Directorate of Emergency Services Police Department raise the U.S....... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2023

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Officers with the Directorate of Emergency Services Police Department raise the U.S. flag April 24, 2023, at the garrison flagpole at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Police officers regularly handle flag duties at the installation.

    On this occasion they were raising a special retirement flag for a Fort McCoy employee who is retiring later in the year.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2023
    Date Posted: 04.30.2023 22:35
    Story ID: 443701
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 310
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Fort McCoy police officers complete flag duty, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

