A Soldier assigned to the 919th Inland Cargo Transfer Company, move a vehicle during Vibrant Response, a U.S. Army North, on behalf of U.S. Northern Command, exercise focused on readiness and response to Chemical, Biological, Radioactive, and nuclear incident, held at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, April 24 – May 12, 2023. The Caribbean-based Soldiers ensured the exercise flowed seamlessly, demonstrating their commitment and capability to support military operations in any environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Kai Callwood)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2023 12:02
|Photo ID:
|7769602
|VIRIN:
|230429-A-AB123-005
|Resolution:
|899x631
|Size:
|450.21 KB
|Location:
|CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Guard and Army Reserve sustainers build the foundation for Exercise Vibrant Response [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
National Guard and Army Reserve sustainers build the foundation for Exercise Vibrant
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT