    National Guard and Army Reserve sustainers build the foundation for Exercise Vibrant Response [Image 3 of 4]

    National Guard and Army Reserve sustainers build the foundation for Exercise Vibrant Response

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army North

    Sgt. Nathan Leland, a fueler assigned to the 883 Quartermaster Company, fuels a vehicle during Vibrant Response, a U.S. Army North, on behalf of U.S. Northern Command, exercise focused on readiness and response to Chemical, Biological, Radioactive, and nuclear incident, held at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, April 24 – May 12, 2023. The Caribbean-based Soldiers ensured the exercise flowed seamlessly, demonstrating their commitment and capability to support military operations in any environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Kai Callwood)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2023
    Date Posted: 04.30.2023 12:02
    Photo ID: 7769611
    VIRIN: 230429-A-AB123-007
    Resolution: 900x1200
    Size: 943.89 KB
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Sustainment
    U.S
    Army Reserve
    National Guard
    786th CSSB
    VR23
    512th MTC

