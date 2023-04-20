National Guard and Army Reserve sustainers build the foundation for Exercise Vibrant Response

Sgt. Nathan Leland, a fueler assigned to the 883 Quartermaster Company, fuels a vehicle during Vibrant Response, a U.S. Army North, on behalf of U.S. Northern Command, exercise focused on readiness and response to Chemical, Biological, Radioactive, and nuclear incident, held at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, April 24 – May 12, 2023. The Caribbean-based Soldiers ensured the exercise flowed seamlessly, demonstrating their commitment and capability to support military operations in any environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Kai Callwood)

