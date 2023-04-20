pc. Fitzyigal George, a fueler assigned to 786th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, moves boxes of paper into the supply closet during Vibrant Response exercise, held at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, April 24 – May 12, 2023. The Caribbean-based Soldiers ensured the exercise flowed seamlessly, demonstrating their commitment and capability to support military operations in any environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Kai Callwood)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2023 Date Posted: 04.30.2023 12:02 Photo ID: 7769601 VIRIN: 230429-A-AB123-001 Resolution: 915x1220 Size: 874.41 KB Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Guard and Army Reserve sustainers build the foundation for Exercise Vibrant Response [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.