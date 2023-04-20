pc. Fitzyigal George, a fueler assigned to 786th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, moves boxes of paper into the supply closet during Vibrant Response exercise, held at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, April 24 – May 12, 2023. The Caribbean-based Soldiers ensured the exercise flowed seamlessly, demonstrating their commitment and capability to support military operations in any environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Kai Callwood)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2023 12:02
|Photo ID:
|7769601
|VIRIN:
|230429-A-AB123-001
|Resolution:
|915x1220
|Size:
|874.41 KB
|Location:
|CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Guard and Army Reserve sustainers build the foundation for Exercise Vibrant Response [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
National Guard and Army Reserve sustainers build the foundation for Exercise Vibrant
No keywords found.
