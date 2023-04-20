Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    George Washington Hosts Family Meet and Greet [Image 3 of 3]

    George Washington Hosts Family Meet and Greet

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Grant Gorzocoski 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Command Master Chief (SW/SS/AW) Randy Swanson, from Ottawa, Canada, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), left, speaks with Sailors and their families during a Family Readiness Group event at Hampton Roads Fellowship Church in Newport News, Virginia, April 20, 2023. George Washington is undergoing refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH) at Newport News Shipbuilding. RCOH is a multi-year project performed only once during a carrier’s 50-year service life that includes refueling the ship’s two nuclear reactors, as well as significant repairs, upgrades, and modernization. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Grant W. Gorzocoski)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2023
    Date Posted: 04.30.2023 12:10
    Photo ID: 7769599
    VIRIN: 230420-N-KW172-1007
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 13.57 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    This work, George Washington Hosts Family Meet and Greet [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Grant Gorzocoski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN73
    USS George Washington
    USSGW
    FamilyReadinessGroup
    BoundforSea

