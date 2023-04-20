George Washington Hosts Family Meet and Greet

Capt. William M. Mathis, from Houston, executive officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), speaks to Sailors and their families attending a Family Readiness Group event at Hampton Roads Fellowship Church in Newport News, Virginia, April 20, 2023. George Washington is undergoing refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH) at Newport News Shipbuilding. RCOH is a multi-year project performed only once during a carrier’s 50-year service life that includes refueling the ship’s two nuclear reactors, as well as significant repairs, upgrades, and modernization. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Grant W. Gorzocoski)

