George Washington onloads Rigid-Hull Inflatable Boat

Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class (SW/EXW) Xavier M. Carr, from Charlotte, North Carolina, a Sailor assigned to deck department onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) loads a Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat aboard the ship in Newport News, Virginia, April 15, 2023. George Washington is undergoing refueling complex overhaul (RCOH) at Newport News Shipbuilding. RCOH is a multi-year project performed only once during a carrier’s 50-year service life that includes refueling the ship’s two nuclear reactors, as well as significant repairs, upgrades, and modernization. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan K. Williams)

