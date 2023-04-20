Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    George Washington onloads Rigid-Hull Inflatable Boat [Image 2 of 3]

    George Washington onloads Rigid-Hull Inflatable Boat

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dyxan Williams 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class (SW/EXW) Xavier M. Carr, from Charlotte, North Carolina, a Sailor assigned to deck department onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) loads a Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat aboard the ship in Newport News, Virginia, April 15, 2023. George Washington is undergoing refueling complex overhaul (RCOH) at Newport News Shipbuilding. RCOH is a multi-year project performed only once during a carrier’s 50-year service life that includes refueling the ship’s two nuclear reactors, as well as significant repairs, upgrades, and modernization. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan K. Williams)

    This work, George Washington onloads Rigid-Hull Inflatable Boat [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Dyxan Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RHIB
    CVN73
    DECK
    USS George Washington
    USSGW

