George Washington onloads Rigid-Hull Inflatable Boat

Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Brendan M. Bailey, from Villa Park, Illinois, a Sailor assigned to deck department onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) observes and makes calls while a Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat is brought aboard the ship in Newport News, Virginia, April 15, 2023. George Washington is undergoing refueling complex overhaul (RCOH) at Newport News Shipbuilding. RCOH is a multi-year project performed only once during a carrier’s 50-year service life that includes refueling the ship’s two nuclear reactors, as well as significant repairs, upgrades, and modernization. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan K. Williams)

