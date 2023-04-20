AASAB recognizes SAAPM

Members of Ali Al Salem Air Base participate in a color run during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at AASAB, Kuwait, April 22, 2023. Throughout the month, AASAB hosted several events open to all members on base to bring added awareness to the issue and emphasize the resources that are available to Airmen year-round. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devan Halstead)

