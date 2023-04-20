Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AASAB recognizes SAAPM [Image 7 of 10]

    AASAB recognizes SAAPM

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A volleyball tournament bracket board is displayed during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, April 29, 2023. Throughout the month, AASAB hosted several events open to all members on base to bring added awareness to the issue and emphasize the resources that are available to Airmen year-round. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2023
    Date Posted: 04.30.2023 02:31
    Photo ID: 7769464
    VIRIN: 230429-F-HK519-1479
    Resolution: 5142x3421
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    sports
    volleyball
    SARC
    SAPR
    SAAPM

