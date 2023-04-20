AASAB recognizes SAAPM

Members of the 386th Expeditionary Communications Squadron participate in Denim Day during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, April 26, 2023. Throughout the month, AASAB hosted several events open to all members on base to bring added awareness to the issue and emphasize the resources that are available to Airmen year-round. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)

