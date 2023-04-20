Riding Through History

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class David Harkleroad, a Public Affairs Noncommissioned Officer with the 326th Military History Detachment reviews a pamphlet about Monmouth Battlefield during a staff ride on Operation Strikeback II on Monmouth Battlefield State Park, N.J., April 28, 2023. Operation Strikeback II is a training exercise hosted by the 99th Mission Command Support Group, 99th Readiness Division, to bring U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from public affairs units, military history detachments, chaplain detachments, and bands, to train together on Soldier tasks in their speciality skills.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Veronica Hamilton)

