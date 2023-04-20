Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Riding Through History [Image 2 of 4]

    Riding Through History

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Spc. Veronica Hamilton 

    354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Mr. Michael Timpanaro, the park historian with the Monmouth Battlefield State Park, N.J. describes the importance of preserving history on a staff ride during Operation Strikeback II on Monmouth Battlefield State Park, N.J., April 28, 2023. Operation Strikeback II is a training exercise hosted by the 99th Mission Command Support Group, 99th Readiness Division, to bring U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from public affairs units, military history detachments, chaplain detachments, and bands, to train together on Soldier tasks in their speciality skills.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Veronica Hamilton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2023
    Date Posted: 04.29.2023 11:19
    Photo ID: 7768919
    VIRIN: 230428-A-MP628-1096
    Resolution: 6696x4464
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NJ, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Riding Through History [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Veronica Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Riding Through History
    Riding Through History
    Riding Through History
    Riding Through History

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Staff Ride
    Monmouth
    Fort Dix
    Army History
    99th RD
    OSBII

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT