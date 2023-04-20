Riding Through History

Mr. Michael Timpanaro, the park historian with the Monmouth Battlefield State Park, N.J., right, describes the importance of preserving history to Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Dirks, the command sergeant major of the 361st Theatre Public Affairs Support Element, on a staff ride during Operation Strikeback II on Monmouth Battlefield State Park, N.J., April 28, 2023. Operation Strikeback II is a training exercise hosted by the 99th Mission Command Support Group, 99th Readiness Division, to bring U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from public affairs units, military history detachments, chaplain detachments, and bands, to train together on Soldier tasks in their speciality skills.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Veronica Hamilton)

Date Taken: 04.28.2023 Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NJ, US