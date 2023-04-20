Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Survivor Advocacy Council visit AFMAO [Image 5 of 5]

    Air Force Survivor Advocacy Council visit AFMAO

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Jason Minto  

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    Members of the Air Force Survivor Advisory Council watch a Colony Glacier video for the 10-year anniversary of recovery efforts in a brief on operational losses during their visit to Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 27, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)

    This work, Air Force Survivor Advocacy Council visit AFMAO [Image 5 of 5], by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFMAO
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

