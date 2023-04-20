Air Force Survivor Advocacy Council visit AFMAO

Members of the Air Force Survivor Advocacy Council learn about the Colony Glacier recovery mission from Capt. Lyndi Minott, chief, operations support division during their visit to Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 27, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)
