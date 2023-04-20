The Lt. Orville Munson Award sits on a table ready to be handed to the recipients at the U.S. Army Engineer Regimental School at Fort Leonardwood, Missouri on April 28, 2023. The award is given annually to honor an engineer lietuenant or warrant officer platoon leader in the Active Army and Army National Guard in recognition of outstanding contributions to military engineering by demonstrated technical and leadership ability. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Dickson)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2023 19:20
|Photo ID:
|7768403
|VIRIN:
|230428-Z-QL321-0003
|Resolution:
|5850x3900
|Size:
|25.29 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Engineer Regiment School Outstanding Platoon Leader of the Year [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kentucky engineer platoon leader wins outstanding platoon leader award
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT