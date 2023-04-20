Engineer Regiment School Outstanding Platoon Leader of the Year

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jason Ball (center left) received the 1st Lt. Orville Munson Award from Col. Joseph C. Goetz (right center) with Command Sgt. Major Zachary Plummer (far left) and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Dean Registe at the U.S. Army Engineer Regimental School at Fort Leonardwood, Missouri on April 28, 2023. Ball was nominated for the award by his brigade commander, U.S. Army Col. James Richmond, commander of the 149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, for his hardwork and dedication as a platoon leader. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Dickson)

