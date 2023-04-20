Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Engineer Regiment School Outstanding Platoon Leader of the Year [Image 1 of 3]

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Dickson 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jason Ball (center left) received the 1st Lt. Orville Munson Award from Col. Joseph C. Goetz (right center) with Command Sgt. Major Zachary Plummer (far left) and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Dean Registe at the U.S. Army Engineer Regimental School at Fort Leonardwood, Missouri on April 28, 2023. Ball was nominated for the award by his brigade commander, U.S. Army Col. James Richmond, commander of the 149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, for his hardwork and dedication as a platoon leader. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Dickson)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engineer Regiment School Outstanding Platoon Leader of the Year [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Kentucky engineer platoon leader wins outstanding platoon leader award

    TAGS

    National Guard
    149th MEB
    Fort Leonardwood
    Engineer Awards
    206th EN BN
    Jason Ball

