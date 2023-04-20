Engineer Regiment School Outstanding Platoon Leader of the Year

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jason Bell poses with his wife, Dr. Michelle Baltam, after receiving the Lt. Orville Munson Award at the U.S. Army Engineer Regimental School at Fort Leonardwood, Missouri on April 28, 2023. The award is given annually to honor an engineer lietuenant or warrant officer platoon leader in the Active Army and Army National Guard in recognition of outstanding contributions to military engineering by demonstrated technical and leadership ability. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Dickson)

Date Taken: 04.28.2023
Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US