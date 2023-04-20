Guam Air National Guard Airmen train in South Dakota

Senior Master Sgt. Jason Rosenberger, 114th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle management Non Commissioned Officer In Charge, shows Senior Airman Eric Villanueva, 254th Red Horse Squadron special vehicle mechanic, and Airman 1st Class Allan Angoco, 254th Red Horse Squadron special vehicle mechanic, the different mechanical components of a snow blower at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota April 27, 2023. The 114th Logistics Readiness Squadron hosted two Airmen from the 254th Red Horse Squadron, Guam Air National Guard for a three-week joint training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg)

