Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guam Air National Guard Airmen train in South Dakota

    Guam Air National Guard Airmen train in South Dakota

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg | Senior Master Sgt. Jason Rosenberger, 114th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle...... read more read more

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 114th Logistics Readiness Squadron hosted two Airmen from the 254th Red Horse Squadron, Guam Air National Guard for a three-week joint training April 15 - May 6, 2023.

    Airman 1st Class Allan Angoco, 254th Red Horse Squadron special vehicle mechanic, and Senior Airman Eric Villanueva, 254th Red Horse Squadron special vehicle mechanic, as well as Airmen from the South Dakota, North Dakota, and Minnesota Air National Guard units for a two-part class at Lake Area Technical College in Watertown.

    “We attended a hydraulics and diesel emissions class at Lake Area Tech,” said Angoco

    The rest of their time was spent getting hands-on training on snow removal equipment with the South Dakota Air National Guard.

    This training is one of the first opportunities the 254th Red Horse Squadron has sent Airmen to, as their focus is maintaining their ability to be entirely self-sufficient as a whole in a deployed environment.

    “It's a little different operation than a fighter wing like us,” said Chief Master Sgt. John Schmidt, 114th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle management superintendent, “These guys are more of a construction based unit where they go out and build roads, and tents, and other infrastructure needed to set up an air base. That's part of the reason they don't have this stuff, not only because of their geographic location, but also because red horse units don't usually do this stuff.”

    The joint training is also beneficial to Angoco and Villanueva by fulfilling their upgrade training as it prepares them for the future.

    “It’s good for us because you never know where we will deploy. Where we’re from, we don’t have a lot of this equipment accessible to us,” said Villanueva.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2023
    Date Posted: 04.28.2023 17:12
    Story ID: 443665
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guam Air National Guard Airmen train in South Dakota, by SSgt Taylor Solberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Guam Air National Guard Airmen train in South Dakota
    Guam Air National Guard Airmen train in South Dakota
    Guam Air National Guard Airmen train in South Dakota
    Guam Air National Guard Airmen train in South Dakota
    Guam Air National Guard Airmen train in South Dakota
    Guam Air National Guard Airmen train in South Dakota
    Guam Air National Guard Airmen train in South Dakota
    Guam Air National Guard Airmen train in South Dakota
    Guam Air National Guard Airmen train in South Dakota
    Guam Air National Guard Airmen train in South Dakota
    Guam Air National Guard Airmen train in South Dakota
    Guam Air National Guard Airmen train in South Dakota

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam Air National Guard
    114th Fighter Wing
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    SDANG
    254th Red Horse Squadron
    114 FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT