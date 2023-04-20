Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guam Air National Guard Airmen train in South Dakota [Image 11 of 12]

    Guam Air National Guard Airmen train in South Dakota

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Master Sgt. Jason Rosenberger, 114th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle management Non Commissioned Officer In Charge, shows Senior Airman Eric Villanueva, 254th Red Horse Squadron special vehicle mechanic, and Airman 1st Class Allan Angoco, 254th Red Horse Squadron special vehicle mechanic, the different mechanical components of a snow blower at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota April 27, 2023. The 114th Logistics Readiness Squadron hosted two Airmen from the 254th Red Horse Squadron, Guam Air National Guard for a three-week joint training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg)

    This work, Guam Air National Guard Airmen train in South Dakota [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Taylor Solberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

