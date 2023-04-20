Team Minot Host town Hall

Col. Daniel Hoadley, 5th Bomb Wing commander (left), Col. Kenneth McGhee, 91st Missile Wing commander (right), and Tom Ross, Mayor of the City of Minot (center), answer questions from members of Team Minot during a town hall on Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, April 26, 2023. Towns halls like these are a tool base leaders utilize to start conversations with the base populace about issues they may be facing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Nottingham)

Date Taken: 04.26.2023