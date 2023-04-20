Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Minot Host town Hall [Image 3 of 6]

    Team Minot Host town Hall

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Nottingham 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A Minot Air Force Base resident asks a question at a town hall at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, April 26, 2023. Team Minot leaders and representatives from the City of Minot work closely together to tackle issues that members may have. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Nottingham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2023
    Date Posted: 04.28.2023 16:16
    Photo ID: 7768196
    VIRIN: 230425-F-EQ797-1006
    Resolution: 5585x2582
    Size: 6.44 MB
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Minot Host town Hall [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Alexander Nottingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Minot Host town Hall
    Team Minot Host town Hall
    Team Minot Host town Hall
    Team Minot Host town Hall
    Team Minot Host town Hall
    Team Minot Host town Hall

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Town hall
    Minot
    5BW
    91MW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT