    Team Minot Host town Hall [Image 4 of 6]

    Team Minot Host town Hall

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Nottingham 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Daniel Hoadley, 5th Bomb Wing commander (left), Col. Kenneth McGhee, 91st Missile Wing commander (right), and Tom Ross, Mayor of the City of Minot (center), answer questions from members of Team Minot during a town hall on Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, April 26, 2023. Towns halls like these are a tool base leaders utilize to start conversations with the base populace about issues they may be facing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Nottingham)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Minot Host town Hall [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Alexander Nottingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

