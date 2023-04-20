SJAFB youth receive health education during teddy bear clinic event

Jacqueline Walsh, left, 4th Healthcare Operations Squadron commander’s secretary, and Capt.
Peri Fouss, 4th Healthcare Operations Squadron pediatrician, stand behind a table of stuffed
toys during the 4th Medical Group’s Month of the Military Child Teddy Bear Clinic event at
Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, April 21, 2023. Military-connected children
were able to receive health education at various injury prevention activity stations during the
event. April is designated Month of the Military Child as a way to thank military children for the
role they play in the armed forces community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie
Barrow)
